Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Decreased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,811 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,253,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,358,000 after purchasing an additional 458,752 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $53.08 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

