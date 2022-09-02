Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. 397,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,135. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

