Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.82. 2,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,710. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98.

