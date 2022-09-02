Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Raised by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 38,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

