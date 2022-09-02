Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 3,640,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,644,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Scirocco Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.43.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile



Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

See Also

