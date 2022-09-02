Scotiabank Trims Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Target Price to C$21.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark set a C$25.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 5.3 %

TSE:NEO opened at C$13.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$10.48 and a 52-week high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,375,380.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

