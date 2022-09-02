Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $66.83 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

