Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $6.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.37. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $26.27 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 7.3 %

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

LPI opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after buying an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

