Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Semtech updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Cowen downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

