Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.66 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08. Semtech has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Semtech by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

