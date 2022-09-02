SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Trading Down 5.9 %

S stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $41,738.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.