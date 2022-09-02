SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE S opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.57. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $208,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after buying an additional 1,770,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 216,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,313,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on S. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

