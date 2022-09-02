Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $89.18

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.18 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 90.80 ($1.10). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 960,084 shares.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2,250.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

Insider Transactions at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund news, insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($47,849.20). In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson acquired 45,000 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($47,849.20). Also, insider Robert Jennings acquired 2,334 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £1,983.90 ($2,397.17).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

