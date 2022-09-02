Sera Prognostics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a report issued on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sera Prognostics by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 346,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,904 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,212,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 582,086 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

