SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Down 1.8%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.24. 30,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 260,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -3.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SG Blocks

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SG Blocks as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

