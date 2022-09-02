Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.64

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.64 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.26 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,258,143 shares traded.

Shanta Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £91.72 million and a P/E ratio of -17.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Shanta Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.55%.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

