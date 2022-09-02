Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Shell Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

