Shelton Capital Management Acquires 107,364 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 232.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,364 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. 236,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,127,637. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

