Shelton Capital Management Acquires 11,200 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. 53,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,744. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.