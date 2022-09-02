Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after acquiring an additional 761,375 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,916. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

