Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $6,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,437. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Insider Activity

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

