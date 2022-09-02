Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $773,229,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,537,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,162,211.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 568,835 shares of company stock valued at $90,974,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.30. 112,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average is $151.94. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

