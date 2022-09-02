Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,086 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.43. 195,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,123,413. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average is $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

