Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after buying an additional 227,519 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $87.69. 455,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,461,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.