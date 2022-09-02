Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. 55,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,897. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

