Shelton Capital Management Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.47. 96,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,784. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

