Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.27

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.27 and last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 64673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Shiseido Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Shiseido

(Get Rating)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.