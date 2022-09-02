Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Drops By 9.0%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 519,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 249.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Balchem Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Balchem stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $130.21.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

