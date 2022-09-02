Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Drops By 8.7%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

