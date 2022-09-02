Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Decreases By 8.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 230,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 4.2 %
Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.38. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $133.99.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.54 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 373.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
