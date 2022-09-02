Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Decreases By 8.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 230,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 4.2 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.38. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $133.99.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.54 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 373.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.