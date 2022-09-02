Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Declines By 8.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 14,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EMB stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $113.55.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
