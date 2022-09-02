Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Declines By 8.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 14,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $113.55.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

