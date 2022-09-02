Signata (SATA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,355.00

Signata (SATA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Signata has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Signata has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $7,355.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Signata

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

