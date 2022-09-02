Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers updated its FY23 guidance to $10.98-11.57 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 3.1 %

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,776. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

