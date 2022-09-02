Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers updated its FY23 guidance to $10.98-11.57 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

