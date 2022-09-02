Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.98-11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60-7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SIG traded down $7.87 on Thursday, hitting $57.50. 2,094,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 74,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

