Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers updated its FY23 guidance to $10.98-11.57 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $55.75. 9,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 11.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.