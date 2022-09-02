SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.00 ($14.29) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

SLM Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of ETR AM3D traded down €0.34 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €11.40 ($11.63). 4,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.90. SLM Solutions Group has a twelve month low of €8.87 ($9.05) and a twelve month high of €23.80 ($24.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $258.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.