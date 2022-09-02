Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

