Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Smartsheet Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of SMAR traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $34.16. 6,192,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,555. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 386.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $12,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

