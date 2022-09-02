Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Smartsheet by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

