Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.