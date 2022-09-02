Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6,357.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 106,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.63. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

