Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,340.77

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,340.77 ($16.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,288 ($15.56). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,296 ($15.66), with a volume of 219,587 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2,447.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,339.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.49.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

