Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Featured Articles

