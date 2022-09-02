Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Sonova from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.67.

Sonova Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sonova has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91.

Sonova Announces Dividend

About Sonova

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

