Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

