Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 279,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPOF. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 7,671,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,109,000 after buying an additional 4,292,169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 1,517,157 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 455,899 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPOF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

