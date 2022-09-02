SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.