Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.50 and last traded at $122.50. Approximately 676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £161 ($194.54) to £111.10 ($134.24) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.98.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.