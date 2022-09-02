Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.
SPIR stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
