Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 33.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

