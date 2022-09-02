Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 33.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.